A Stylish Rain Jacket That Looks Like A Regular Shirt

Real men don’t wear raincoats–unless, of course, you have the sex appeal of Steve McQueen . But for those who want to stay dry on dreary, wet days without looking like an insurance agent, Brooklyn-based Outlier has made a tailored Soft Core Rain Shirt from a combination of superfine merino, Primaloft Infinity insulation, and a cotton outer layer that repels water.

Outlier describes it as a “warm, expensive hug.” Expensive, indeed: We’re talking $450 for a shirt. “When we finally checked the books, the shirt came out to a pretty penny,” the company tells Co.Design. “But it felt so good, we made a few anyway.” Soft Core also features the Outlier patent-pending “pivot sleeve,” which flows into the back of the garment, creating an extra side panel. The lack of a rear arm seam means a greater range of motion, according to Outlier’s pres release. “The shoulders don’t pull tight across the back, and the shirt doesn’t blouse up by pulling out of your pants when tucked in.”

If you’ve got the dough, buy yours here. For the rest, might we suggest a hooded rain slicker?BL