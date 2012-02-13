For V-Day, BIG Gives NYC A Huge Heart In Times Square

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Danish architecture studio Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has designed an interactive art installation in Times Square that uses a giant, illuminated heart to visualize love in New York City’s heart. It’s I♥NY in 3-D.

The glowy red heart floats in a 10-foot-tall cube of 400 LED-lit acrylic tubes beneath Times Square’s vertical kaleidoscope of lights and billboards. The heart appears to beat as the tubes sway in the wind. When visitors press a heart-shaped sensor, the energy from their hands gets converted into light, and the heart shines brighter and pulsates faster. “The heart reflects what Times Square is made of,” Ingels says. “People and light. The more people, the stronger the light.”

BIG♥NYC marks Ingels’s first built project in NYC. The architect opened an office in New York last year to build a mammoth mixed-use housing complex on the West Side, which his office tells us is on track to break ground next month. A construction project in New York that’s actually on schedule? Love it.

[Images courtesy of BIG]SL