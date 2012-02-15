Look Closer, And That Mona Lisa’s Made From Thousands Of Doodles

Now look closer:

The drawing is actually a mash-up of thousands of doodles–of giggling dogs and buxom bunnies and amorphous alien creatures–painstakingly rendered to capture the likeness of the Mona Lisa. It’s like a happy marriage of Leonardo da Vinci and James Thurber.

The artist, Tokyo-based Sagaki Keita, has done more than a dozen of these drawings, using pen and ink to refashion classical paintings and sculptures, from a bust of Hermes to Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa, into elaborate ecosystems of loopy cartoon characters. A lot of the doodles are improvised, but that doesn’t mean Keita dashes this stuff off overnight. Images like the Mona Lisa, which stretches 2 feet by 1.5 feet (the approximate dimensions of the real thing), take about a month to complete, he tells Co.Design. Larger drawings, like a nearly 13-foot-long rendition of The Last Supper, can take up to 10 months.

Sheesh, that’s dedication. But it’s totally worth it. There’s something perversely satisfying in seeing classical art–art that represents the acme of cultural sophistication–reduced to farm animals and blob people.

[Images courtesy of Sagaki Keita]SL