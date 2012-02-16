With A Modular Backrest, Läufer + Keichel Create Three Chairs Using A Single Base

Earlier in the week, we brought you a chair designer by Läufer + Keichel with a knitted cover that can be pulled on and off like a pantsuit . The Berlin studio is at it again, this time revamping the standard armchair, with a backrest of stacked upholstered layers resembling flower petals.

The modular construction of the chair, aptly named Layer, allows the Swedish company Offecct to produce a range of options using a single base: One back panel forms a stool; adding another layer, an armchair; and a third, a wingback. Läufer + Keichel originally intended to make the layers detachable, in effect creating three chairs in one, but that idea, unfortunately, proved too complicated and costly.

The three-tiered, high-backed version can be customized with different fabric textures and colors of fabric, lending a layer of whimsy to a multidimensional seat.BL