A Streamlined Hand Mixer Inspired By Chocolate And Dieter Rams

Hand mixers invariably look the same: a box with a handle and speed buttons on the top and two beaters on the bottom. According to Meike Harde , there’s little emotional connection between that object and the confections it is used to make. So for his Quix prototype, the German designer substituted some ingredients, replacing the cold, hard-edged exterior with a slender J-shaped body for a single attachment with two prongs that rotate in different directions, making the one beater as efficient as two, the designer says. It’s a simple, refined design that harkens back to Dieter Rams’s Braun era.

That’s no accident. “I would say I’m influenced by Dieter Rams,” the German designer tells Co.Design. “I love the old Braun products. I also tried to combine reduction, functionality, and aesthetics.” Instead of the defaulting to white, black, or chrome, Harde opted for a matte, cream-colored silicone surrounded by glossy brown plastic. And rather than placing the buttons on the top, he incorporated pressure sensors into the handle and incorporated a ball socket at the end to allow the retractable cord to rotate 45 degrees. Other well-considered touches: The handle can be hooked onto a bowl when the mixer isn’t in use, and the ventilation slits are tucked away from view.

The overall look is that of a melted Kinder chocolate bar. Which is exactly the point: “Chocolate evokes the feeling of an ideal taste experience,” the designer says. “What is more, it is said to have beguiling, uplifting, maybe even stimulant effects.” Perhaps that’s why one Designboom reader likened Quix to a “scary ‘marital aid.’”BL