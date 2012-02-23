SCRW: An Ingenious Twist On The Height-Adjustable Stool

Most chairs stand at a standard height, but people don’t. Rather than slouching or craning to compensate for our inflexible furniture, Manuel Welsky , a German designer, proposes a simple fix: a stool that can be raised and lowered with a twist of its cork seat.

SCRW is made up of two parts: a threaded cork cylinder and a frame of steel tubing. The ’80s-loft aesthetic might not have universal appeal, but its adjustable, durable cork core is perfect for a growing kid.

The stools are produced in a small Germany factory and are available in a range of colors for about $665. Contact Welsky directly at manuel@welsky.net for more info.

[Images © Rolf Lang]BL