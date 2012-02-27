Yo Momma Jokes For Graphic Designers

Some have claimed the “yo momma” (also known as “yo mama”) joke has come and gone, its subtle deconstruction of the triad relationship between one’s mom, one’s mom’s personal aesthetic or intelligence, and one’s insulter having peaked some time in the early ’90s.

At least two people disagree. One person is me. The other person is Ross Moody, the one-man design team at 55 Hi’s. And his “Yo Momma Is a Shitty Graphic Designer” printable pads feature the most new “yo momma” jokes since the cancellation of In Living Color.

Expect beauties like, “Yo momma is so ugly she broke clonestamp” and “Yo momma is so fat, every picture of her requires photomerge.”

Now granted, to deploy said insults, your audience will need to:

1. Loosely understand the vernacular of the graphic design world (narrowing the billions of potential victims in the world to a group in the seven-figure range)

2. Still find yo momma jokes funny and/or hurtful (narrowing down the seven-figure field to pretty much just me and Ross Moody and maybe you?)

But hey! You never know when you’ll come across me or Ross Moody on the street. And printing off a few sheets to have in the ready will only cost you the paper and ink (plus an unspecified but large amount of personal pride).