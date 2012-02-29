advertisement
A Rotating Rubber Stamp Makes Business Jargon Quick And Easy

Look, someone’s gone and put all the annoying phrases you hear around the office on a single rotating rubber stamp. So now instead of wasting your breath the next time you default to such pat, empty expressions as “out of the box” and “paradigm shift” (hey, we’re all guilty of that one), you can stamp it out of your system. Got it? Are we on the same page? Good.

Buy your Office Speak stamp, complete with ink pad, for $12 here.BL

