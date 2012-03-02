The Week That Was: “Yo Momma Is So Fat She Thought RGB Was A Sandwich”

Jeremy Lin’s Most Marketable Magic: He’s All Things, To All People : “The fact that Jeremy has so many facets is a tremendous plus for him. The more relatable that he is, the better for the brand over time.”

Bear71: A New Type Of iPad Documentary Powered By Infographics: “Pairing a linear story with a non-linear environment was a huge challenge with a result that couldn’t be fully anticipated until the whole environment was built, and at that point we knew significant change would be impossible.”

Up Close With Feltron’s Latest Annual Report: The designer of Facebook Timeline charts two years of his life in an astonishing set of infographics. We love Bloody Marys, too!

Yo Momma Jokes For Graphic Designers: “Yo momma is so fat she thought RGB was a sandwich.” Burn!

Facebook Bullies Artist Into Shuttering Satire Of FB Privacy Policy: Cue sarcastic clap.

“iKill” Infographic Charts The Human Cost Of The iPhone: “The average Apple plant worker would have to do three months of work just to afford an iPhone.”

How The Kindle Stomped Sony, Or, Why Good Solutions Beat Great Products: “Amazon created conditions in the ecosystem that made joining the long-awaited e-book revolution a more attractive proposition for publishers than any previous attempt.”