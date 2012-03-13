Harvest 2.0: A Floating Dome Made Of Discarded Umbrellas

We’re all painfully aware of the litter that gathers around our highways, parks, and beaches. But that’s just the waste that we can see–tons more are either intentionally dumped or find their way into our waters. A Kickstarter project aims to raise awareness of the waterborne debris that clogs New York’s waterways, threatening fish and other forms of wildlife: If funded, Harvest 2.0, a giant lightweight dome constructed of storm-snapped umbrellas and soda bottles, will float along New York City’s Inwood Hill Park Inlet as a “physical relevation of the city’s accumulated waterborne debris.”

The installation is the brainchild of SLO Architecture, led by husband and wife Alex Levi and Amanda Schachter, whose first Harvest Dome effort ended in disaster last October, when the Harvest Dome was exiting the mouth of the Bronx River atop a pontoon of canoes and was blown onto Rikers Island, where it was summarily destroyed by officers from the Department of Corrections. (The team eventually reclaimed the remains and will display them alongside Harvest Dome 2.0.) Levi and Schachter hope to have better luck this time around and have enlisted the help of Inwood teens and architecture interns from around the city to build the 24-foot-diameter sphere, which, rising and falling with the inlet’s tides, will look like an outsized agglomeration of urban flotsam. This incarnation will also be equipped with LED lights for night viewing.

With only two days of funding remaining, the team is still $2,000 shy of its goal. Go here to read more about the project and throw it a few bucks.

[Images by Andreas Symietz; video by Chris Kannen]BL