A Clever Branding System Based On Clip-Art Icons

Clip art existed in a place and time that our kids will never know. In a pre-photo era driven by screens and printing technologies with limited resolution and color palettes, it was like every object had its own series of logos.

Creative consultancy Figtree, with the help of icon designer Christopher Gray, recently rebranded public affairs agency Brevia Consulting with a “no-nonsense approach” and “a down-to-earth nature” to highlight their “clear and simple political advice.” What they came up with was a series of 20 pieces of clip art to use across their brand.

“I’m not sure modernized clip art would be what I was aiming for, but perhaps it depends what you think clip art looks like,” Gray writes Co.Design. “When I was younger it was odd pixelated illustrations of stick figures doing javelin or something similar.”

Maybe so, but I’d argue that Gray and company hit on a deeper sense of nostalgia here, intentionally or not. And that nostalgia is a product of the overtly simplistic (okay, downright generic) imagery–a clipboard, handshake, people in suits, puzzle piece, chess piece, a globe–along with the fact that the compendium of graphics are presented in relative side-by-side fashion on Brevia’s site.

The feeling is akin to loading Print Shop for the second or third time, but I mean that in the best possible way.

[H/T: Creative Review]MW