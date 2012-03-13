Awesome: A Lamp That Keeps You From Crawling To Find A Power Socket

Annoying work ritual #83: Squatting underneath my desk to plug in my laptop, thereby displaying my backside to my unfortunate colleagues. I’ve asked this before, but it bears repeating: Why aren’t electrical sockets and charging docks standard on other common devices like toasters and lamps?

A few designers are catching on. Last year, Philippe Starck and Eugeni Quitlett introduced lighting with built-in iPad docks; and today, Form Us With Love launched Plug: a bulbous, dimmable LED table lamp with opal glass shade and a base with built-in socket that stands out as a decorative detail. And as the Swedish studio points out, “by integrating the socket in the lamp, it also takes away that annoying process of searching for a socket or having to unplug something in order to access an electrical point.” Which means no more crawling underneath tables to recharge.

Plug is available from Ateije Lytkan in black, grey, white, or green, though only with a European Schuko socket.BL