A Refuge From The Digital World: A Foldable Hut Made Of Wood And Ice

As the Cheers theme song blithely intoned, sometimes you want to go where everyone knows your name. And then there are times when you want to post a “Gone Fishing” notice on your cubicle and get the hell out of Dodge for some blessed solitude. That’s the impulse that gave rise to Unavailability, an ice-fishing hut that can be assembled in minutes.

Designed by the Norwegian duo Gartnerfuglen, the shelter consists of a foldout wooden frame that you fill with sheets of ice to create a four-square-foot shack that’s big enough for you, a blanket, a lamp, and a book (in the event that the fish don’t bite). “The feeling of being by yourself has been lost in this highly connected world,” Olav Lunde Arneberg, one half of Gartnerfuglen, tells Co.Design. “The lexical definition ‘Noun 1. Unavailability: the quality of not being available when needed,’ which is the project’s full name, is beautiful because it implies an escape from someone’s expectation of you being somewhere else.”

The designers don’t expect to put Unavailability into production, though they do hope to inspire others to go offline every now and then and erect their own ice huts, real or imagined.BL