Desserts Spinning On Records Are Sweet Music To Our Ears

How does dessert make us feel other than happy? It’s the epitome of decadence–food we eat after we’ve already eaten–loaded with a caloric density from fats and sugars that playfully mock the balanced courses that have come before. Dessert doesn’t need to exist, yet we love it anyway.

33 RPM is a collaborative project between set designer / food blogger Mattias Nyhlin and photographer Phillip Karlberg. It’s a whimsical photo collection of desserts spinning on vinyl and paired with songs, asserting no artistic intentions beyond being candy to our eyes. Consider it aesthetic dessert.

“We were sick of the same kind of food images everywhere,” Karlberg laments to Co.Design. “So we wanted to take a new approach on how to shoot food. And we think we did.”

The resulting presentation of cuisine is entirely different from your typical food porn centerfold. A dessert of pancakes, chocolate mousse and cream spins to “Nuthin but a ‘G’ thang” by Dr. Dre (featuring Snoop), while candied pear with sweet red wine reduction is paired with Jolene by Dolly Parton. But even without the song titles, the images have an inviting self-effacing humor, and the motion blur adds a kinetic feel–a sense of food being part of actual activity–that’s entirely missing from today’s popular food photography.

“We made up the music choices after we shot the images,” admits Karlberg. “So we tried listening to a lot of different tunes with the images in mind. And suddenly, while listening to a specific tune, it just felt right.”

I’m not going to pretend any part of this project makes sense on a cognitive level, but I could say the same about the strange alchemy that separates scrambled eggs from crème brûlée. At the end of the day, I don’t need to understand 33 RPM. I just need to know it’s delicious and it makes me smile.

