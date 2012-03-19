Uh-Oh: Science Says Creativity And Dishonesty Go Hand In Hand

Great scam artists are often described as “creative.” Jeffrey Skilling was a virtuoso of “ creative accounting .” Bernie Madoff pulled off a “ creative reinvention ” of the old Ponzi scheme. And Charles Ponzi himself was a “ creative promoter” and a “creative and ambitious businessman .” Just last week, we met Mike Daisey, king of “creative license.” Coincidence?

Perhaps not.

The creative process isn’t just tied to dishonest behavior; it actually enables it.

A recent article in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology makes the claim that creativity walks hand in hand with loose ethics. Francesca Gino of Harvard University and Dan Ariely of Duke University conducted a series of experiments in which they asked subjects to complete various ethically ambiguous tasks. The result: Not only do naturally creative people cheat more than uncreative people, subjects cajoled into thinking outside of the box become cheaters, too. This suggests that the creative process isn’t just tied to dishonest behavior; it actually enables it–troubling news at a time when the corporate world treats innovation as an unimpeachable moral good.

“We were motivated by what we were reading in the press,” Gino tells Co.Design. “There were articles about the creative Ponzi scheme of Bernie Madoff. These stories made us think there’s a link between creativity and dishonesty. Then we started thinking about examples in literature, movies, and comic books–this idea of the evil genius. We started to think that maybe there’s something to this idea.”

At first, the authors collected data at an ad agency, where 99 employees with jobs requiring assorted levels of creativity were surveyed on how likely they’d engage in unethical behavior, such as stealing office supplies or inflating an expense report. The more creative the job, the higher the self-reported dishonesty, Gino and Ariely found. “We thought it was a good first set of data that definitely needed more investigation,” Gino says.

So they developed five experiments to test their hypothesis. In the first experiment, 97 students assessed on dispositional qualities of creativity and intelligence were asked to complete small tasks that measured their willingness to cheat. For instance: Look at a square full of dots for 1 second then decide which side of the square has more dots in it. Repeat.

Participants were told they’d earn half a cent for a correct answer on the left, and 10 times as much (5 cents) for a correct answer on the right. That created a conflict between answering correctly and maximizing profit.