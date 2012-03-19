A Boathouse That Proves Good Architecture Is Often Tiny

Architecture Research Office (ARO) has designed a brazenly modern kayak pavilion in Beacon, New York, proving once and for all that boathouses don’t have to resemble something built for the set of Dawson’s Creek .

The 2,700-square-foot pavilion has a long, flat corrugated steel roof that stretches across steel-and-aluminum-grille racks for storing rental kayaks and canoes. It’s an exquisitely efficient design–it can fit up to 64 boats, a changing room, and a storage area–and it looks pretty slick, to boot. The low-slung profile avoids spoiling views of the Hudson River, and the grille lends the building a transparent quality. From some angles, it seems as though the kayaks are floating in mid-air.

The project also included renovation of a nearby barn and won an AIA New York Chapter Design Award recently. Stay tuned for more awards coverage.

[Images by James Ewing/OTTO]SL