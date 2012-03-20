Grilling For Dummies: A Pack That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Lighting Charcoal

For those only casually familiar with grilling, just getting started can be a daunting obstacle–from stacking the charcoals to lighting them without setting fire to yourself, your home, or the surrounding area. A group of students at the Portfolio Center , in Atlanta, has come up with an ingenious solution that takes the guesswork out of the process: a pyramid-shaped package that you can pop on the grill and ignite.

Entered into a competition hosted by the Institute of Packaging Professionals, the Chimney Charcoal Pack was inspired by the metal charcoal chimneys traditionally used to light coal without lighter fluid. But here, you simply place the box on the grill, pull the ventilation tabs, and press in the hatch on the top before dropping a lit match down the center shaft. The match sets fire to the petal-like flaps at the base of the shaft, and the flame receives the necessary oxygen via the ventilation holes. By the time the paper shell burns up, the white coals settle into position and are ready for grilling.

“We wanted to target the casual camper who goes camping maybe once or twice a year and wants a hassle-free camping experience,” team member Michael DiCristina tells Co.Design. “This is someone who may not personally own a grill and wants to be able to enjoy their camping experience without extra bulk or waste.” We’re taken with the idea of toting the pack to our neighborhood park and grilling up a picnic. Now we hope Kingsford goes ahead and produces it.

[Team: Michael DiCristina, Chris Yoon, Peter Smith, Meredith Morten, Blake Sanders, Vivian Rodriguez; photos by Chris Yoon; H/T The Dieline]BL