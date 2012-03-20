10 Modernist Dream Houses From Around The World

Taschen , tireless peddler of architecture porn, is up with a tantalizing new coffee-table book, this one a survey of contemporary homes around the world, from a grown-up treehouse in São Paulo to a glassy beachfront cottage in Sydney.

The two-volume, 688-page doorstopper assembles the past decade’s 100 “most interesting and pioneering homes” from the likes of Richard Meier, Shigeru Ban, Tadao Ando, Zaha Hadid, Herzog and de Meuron, Daniel Libeskind, UNStudio, and Peter Zumthor. There’s no big theme here beyond the fact that the buildings are gorgeous and no doubt cost bucket-loads of money. And, oh yes, they were clearly designed to make people like us feel bad about our tiny, hideous apartment-dwelling existences.

Thanks, Taschen!

Buy 100 Contemporary Houses for $59.99.

[Images courtesy of Taschen]SL