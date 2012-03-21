Futuristic Clothing Display Looks Like Fabric Under A Microscope

Fashion designers love to draw inspiration from architecture. (We all remember Jay’s hot Chrysler Building dress on the first season of Project Runway.) But what happens when architects take design cues from fashion? You get something like Easton+Combs ’s slick, temporary shop for the ready-to-wear women’s label Ohne Titel.

The architects created a modular aluminum wall system that evoked the textures and patterns of the garments on display. In photographs, it resembles a loose-weave sweater slipped under a powerful microscope, which totally befits Ohne Titel: The six-year-old label has a crafty-futuristic aesthetic that marries slouchy knits and Blade Runner-esque silhouettes.

To fabricate the walls, Easton+Combs tapped Brooklyn-based FLATCUT to manufacture about 300 folding, interlocking aluminum components. Clear, tube-like binders helped hold each wall together and doubled as clothes hangers. “The wall system is completely self-supporting,” principal Lonn Combs tells Co.Design.

The shop opened in downtown Manhattan for two weeks in December and won a New York Chapter Design Award recently. Read more about it here.

[Images courtesy of Easton+Combs]SL