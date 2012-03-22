A Strap-On Mask That Uses Your Breath To Charge Your iPhone

To what lengths would you personally go to generate alternative energy? You might not be inclined to pedal a bike to keep your lights on, but maybe you’d be willing to jog around the block to recharge your iPhone? That’s the idea behind Aire, a Red Dot Award–winning mask that converts a user’s exhales (i.e., wind energy) into electricity.

João Lammoglia, a young designer working in Rio de Janeiro, claims that his concept encourages physical exercise: The more you breathe, the more energy you produce. But we think the brilliance lies in the fact that it works even during passive activities like reading or sleeping–so long as you’re not the type who wouldn’t feel self-conscious about having a mask strapped to your face. (If you’re someone like me, who refused to wear a night brace, the physical discomfort of headgear might be a strong deterrent.)

Lammoglia says that the technology to make Aire doesn’t yet exist and that the point of the exercise was stimulate others to come up with creative eco-friendly solutions to powering the scads of gadgets we carry without concern for the impact they have on the environment. When it comes down to it, there’s no reason to save your breath.BL