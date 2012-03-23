Crazy, Cool: Bertjan Pot’s Spooky Masks Put Batman Villains To Shame

I used to think Bertjan Pot was a nice Dutch designer who made pleasant, pretty things that any modern-design aficionado would happily usher into his or her living room. Now I know better. Just look at these rope masks he cobbled together. Pot is clearly deadset on scaring the crap out of everyone.

It isn’t just the wildly exaggerated features. It’s the unevenness of the construction and the loose threads sprouting in every direction, as if the masks were sewn by some raging psychopath, who’s so hot to get out there and do some psychopathing, he can’t even take time to trim his edges.

“Although seemingly these masks tell stories, this… started out as a material experiment,” Pot explains. “I wanted to find out if by stitching a rope together I could make a large flat carpet. Instead of flat, the samples got curvy.” He was about to give up on the idea of a carpet, when a colleague suggested he shape the rope into masks. That was in 2010. He’s been churning out maniacal clowns and demented monkeys and psychedelic Bedouins ever since. “The possibilities are endless,” he says. “I’m meeting new faces every day.” And terrifying small children.

More examples here.

[Images courtesy of Bertjan Pot; h/t It’s Nice That]SL