A Lightweight Reusable Water Bottle That Rolls Up For Easy Packing

Disposable water bottles are wasteful, and yet there are deterrents to carrying the eco-friendly reusable kind: Even when empty, they’re clunky and take up valuable bag space. Here’s a brilliant solution: Vapur ’s Anti-Bottle, essentially a lidded Doypack that rolls up so that it can be stashed in your bag or jacket pocket.

This year, the California-based company introduced a new line with a larger fluid capacity geared toward outdoors adventurers and urban warriors alike. The so-called Element comes with a wide-mouth cap for gulping and a strong integrated clip for hanging it on packs. Like all of Vapur’s Anti-Bottles, it’s made in the U.S. from a three-ply combination of BPA-free nylon and antimicrobial polyethylene, making it foldable, freezable, and dishwasher safe. For toting hot beverages, however, you’ll want to stick with the traditional insulated variety.

Element is available here in three patterns and two sizes: 0.7 L ($11.99) and 1 L ($13.99).BL