What We’re Looking For In Great Interaction Designs

When Bill Moggridge and Bill Verplank coined the term “interaction design” some 25 years ago, it was a wonky term, suited to a wonky discipline just in its infancy. In fact, the discipline was so wonky that the term itself was forgotten for 10 years, until it finally came back into use as computers started flooding the mainstream. And today? I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that interaction design is the most far-reaching and dynamic of the all the design disciplines.

Editor’s Note This piece is part of a series explaining each category in Fast Company’s Innovation By Design Awards.

The way we’re defining it, interaction design consists of the virtual worlds that we explore using phones, computers, tablets, and touch screens, where the users lead the experience. As we all know, these gadgets have capabilities that would shame a computer just 10 years ago, and with all those features packed into screens as small as your palm. Which presents a uniquely difficult challenge: How do you make it intuitive to do so much, with so little real estate?

The answer, more often than not, lies in the everyday world of objects and people, rather than the abstract one of pixels and screens. Your computer’s desktop, for example, is a rough analogue of a real desktop, filled with files and folders. But those analogues have their limits. The interactions we have with computers truly are unprecedented, so the key is always using real-world experience as a bridge for new interactions. Sifteo, the interactive toy block system, is a good example of that at work:

Of course, interaction designs shouldn’t be merely useful. They should be fun. And part of that fun lies in finding systems that are both recognizable and challenging–that stretch our imaginations and lift us off the pixel plane. A good example of that comes via the Planetary iPad app by Bloom Studio, which allows you to browse your music collection as a system of planets and stars:

These two examples alone obviously don’t cover the scope of how wondrous interaction design can be, done right. But my hope is that they’ll give you, the potential entrant, an idea about how we’re thinking. Along those lines, I’d love to hear your thoughts and examples of great interaction design. We’ll be reading! And we’ll take that inspiration to heart as we judge the entries we receive.

