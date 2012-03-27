The Transformative Power Of Great 2-D Design

2-D design is our fancy way of saying traditional graphic design–everything from logos to branding to illustrations to typefaces, which can appear anywhere from in-print to on the web. It’s decided different from interactive designs that involve some sort of layered navigation. With those technicalities aside, let’s have a look at some past projects that we think exemplify innovation the discipline.

Editor’s Note This piece is part of a series explaining each category in Fast Company’s Innovation By Design Awards.

When it comes to logo design, we’ve learned that the old rules needn’t apply. A logos doesn’t have to be a one-size-fits-all emblem but can be a part of a dynamic, morphing visual language. Take, for instance, MIT Media Lab’s logo consisting of three intersecting spotlights that can be organized in 40,000 shapes and 12 color combinations using a custom algorithm–a tribute to the school’s tradition of cross-pollination, with each spotlight representing the individual.

So here, the designers have done some deep, precise thinking about who MIT is, what it represents, and how its ethos could be captured in something as simply as a graphic-design system. It is a tall order, but seeing projects like this one makes you realize how much you can accomplish with a deep understand of your subject.

The same could be said of many other great graphic designs–and for projects as seemingly boring as an annual report. The Munich-based agency Serviceplan took a truly inspirational approach to Austria’s solar trade association’s report, creating a pamphlet whose pages reveal a series of infographics only when exposed to the sun.

The point being that Serviceplan took a fairly simple assignment to prettify a bunch of charts and graphs, and elevated into a tactile, memorable impression about the organization behind the charts. What could have been a simply nice project becomes a memorable experience through the power of clever graphics.

Now it’s your turn, dear reader, to bring our attention to other examples of eye-catching or page-turning graphic design. We’re hoping that the comments below can become a springboard for the discussions that our judges venture into, as they evaluate entries in our Innovation By Design Award.

And if you’ve created one of your own, we encourage you to submit it by clicking below.