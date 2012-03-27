Ramen Cups Become Surreal Porcelain Mementos Of Your College Years

Nissin’s Cup Noodles container is as recognizable an icon in Japan as the Campbell’s soup can is in the United States. It even has its very own museum in Yokohama, where gaggles of impressionable schoolchildren can satisfy their curiosity about Momofuku Ando, the inventor of Chicken Ramen, the world’s first instant ramen. And now visitors can also pick up some souvenirs by Japan’s foremost design studio, Nendo, which was commissioned by the museum to riff playfully on the noodles’ distinctive cup.