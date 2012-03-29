Finally? An Espresso Machine For The Car

Having an espresso machine at home is a lovely amenity. But it’s no good to you when exhaustion hits as you’re driving down a country road with nary a Starbucks in sight. Meet the Handpresso Auto , an ingenious bullet-shaped espresso machine designed to sit in a car’s cup holder and plug into its 12V cigarette lighter receptacle.

The Handpresso Auto is the latest in a line of hand-held espresso makers from the Fontainebleau, France–based Handpresso. As with all the company’s products, the setup is simple: Just add water, insert a coffee pod, and press a button. The water is pushed through the ground espresso at 16 bars of pressure, ensuring a frothy brew and freeing you from the swill served up at roadside gas stations.

Is operating an espresso machine while driving an accident waiting to happen? Probably. Which is why Handpresso recommends that users pull over before performing their barista duties.

Buy Handpresso Auto for about $200 here.BL