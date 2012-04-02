The Porta-Potty Of The Future Finally Gives Men And Women Some Privacy

An outdoor concert always seem like a fun summer activity, until one considers the restroom situation: long lines of people waiting to use malodorous, unhygienic Porta-Potties. Although it won’t do much to improve the stench, Kevin Cheng ’s dual-use system promises to slash the wait time: Each unit has a closed stall on one side and an open urinal for men on the other, with waste from both flowing into a single tank.

Cheng, a recent graduate of California College of the Arts, says that he chose the public toilet as a project because it’s one that’s often overlooked by designers in favor of more glamorous work. He predicts that 2P would not only benefit users but event organizers: Confronted with shorter lines, concertgoers would be less inclined to sully the grounds, and since his restrooms can accommodate more users with fewer units, Cheng says that his restrooms, even if they were to carry a premium, would yield significant savings in rental fees. (He estimates that a music festival like Bonnaroo, which receives 60,000–90,000 attendees a day, could save up to $30,000.) Fewer units also mean lower transportation costs and emissions, thereby lowering the carbon footprint of portable restrooms.

The concept won a Red Dot award last year; now, Cheng needs a manufacturer.

BL