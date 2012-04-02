Innovation By Design Awards Official Rules

ELIGIBILITY: The Fast Company 2013 Innovation by Design Awards Competition (the “Competition”) is open to all organizations and individuals involved in designing a product or service that was made public or came to market between May 1, 2012 and May 1, 2013. Entries do not, however, need to have been designed during that time period.

An Entry is made in one of the following categories: Products : Items geared for the consumer and industrial marketplaces;

Social Good : Projects designed to provide positive impacts in developing areas;

Interactive Experiences : Virtual worlds explored using phones, computers, tablets and touchscreens, where the user’s communication with the virtual world directs the experience;

2-D Designs : As opposed to interactive designs, projects such as graphics or branding not involved in layered navigation;

Transportation : Products and systems that deliver people or goods from point A to point B;

Spaces : The built world around us;

Concepts : Works that have not yet made it to public release (emphasis will be on both feasibility and originality);

Students: Work created at any time during your studies or within 2 years thereafter (but not work done as part of a professional team). There is no limit to the number of entries that may be submitted by any entrant, nor is there a limit to the number of categories you may enter. A completed online entry form and fee must accompany each entry. Employees or agents of Mansueto Ventures, LLC (“MV”) (the “Sponsor”) and of the Sponsor’s parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising/promotional agencies, and the members of their immediate families and households are not eligible. Entrant must have a valid email address to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Unacceptable Material

Entries that contain pornographic material, propagate “hate” messages, make defamatory statements, or which are otherwise extraordinarily offensive are not eligible. Disqualification

Ineligible entries may be disqualified at any phase of the Competition without notification. Acknowledgment of Entries

Entrants will receive an email acknowledgment when an Entry has been received.

Terms and Conditions of Entry/Usage

The Competition assumes all entries are original and the Entrant either owns the work or has permission from a client or other appropriate party to enter the work, with all rights granted therein. In the event that an Entrant without such rights submits an entry, the entrant will not be eligible for the Competition. The Competition is not liable for any copyright infringement on the part of any Entrant. Submission of any Entry acknowledges the right of Fast Company to use it for exhibition, promotion and publication purposes in any medium. Timely submission of an Entry meeting the eligibility requirements and payment of the Entry Fee as stated herein ensures that an Entrant’s work will be reviewed and considered for recognition. No other representation or warranty is made by the Competition concerning Entries and all implied warranties are hereby expressly disclaimed. If an Entry receives an award, the manner and details of announcing such nomination and award is strictly within the discretion of the Competition. Entrant understands that all awards may not be given or publicized in the same manner and some might be presented in a ceremony and others might not. Entry Fees

The Entry Fee for the Student Category is $50. The Entry Fee for each of the other Categories is $100. Detailed Entry Instructions

Entrants must complete and submit the Official Entry Form at https://www.fastcodesign.com/IBDawards between 12:00:01 AM (ET) on March 4, 2013 and 11:59:59 PM (ET) on May 6, 2013 May 13, 2013 (“Entry Period”). An Entry is considered processed after a completed entry form is received by the Competition and payment for the Entry Fee is received. The Competition reserves the right to re-categorize Entries and to create new Categories if appropriate.

The Entry Form requires the Entrant to select a Category for the Entry, to provide name, address, email address, phone number, date of birth; up to 7 .JPG images of the product or service; and a written statement not to exceed 500 words describing the product or service and explaining why it deserves the Innovation by Design Award. Entrants in the Student Category must include in the statement the year in which they graduated. A video no longer than 3 minutes that explains or demonstrates the product or service is not required, but highly recommended. Entries delivered in person, by mail, by fax or by any other means will not be accepted. By entering the Competition, Entrants acknowledge that they are aware of and agree with Fast Company’s privacy policy located at https://www.fastcompany.com/privacy-policy. Contact

For questions or comments related to the Fast Company Innovation by Design Call for Entries, please contact Dan O’Donnell at IBDawards@fastcompany.com. The Sponsor is not responsible for malfunctions of electronic equipment, computer hardware, software, malfunctions of the Entrant’s email provider, lost, late, incomplete entries or entries not received in time for the judging. Entries not containing the required information and entries submitted or received after the Entry Period will be disqualified. Any attempted form of entry other than described herein is void. The Sponsor is not responsible for problems downloading or accessing the Entry Form from the website or for any other technical problems related to website entries. The Sponsor reserves the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Competition in the event that it becomes infected by a computer virus or is otherwise technically impaired and award prizes from among all eligible entries received prior to cancellation or termination. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person submitting an online entry, the entry will be deemed to be submitted by the person in whose name the e-mail account is registered. Normal Internet access and usage charges imposed by your online service will apply. JUDGING/SELECTION OF WINNER: Finalists in each Category will be selected from all eligible entries by Fast Company editors and three individuals active in the corresponding industry. Entries will be judged on their business impact, beauty, originality, functionality, social impact, and depth of user insight. Design critique, like design development, is not an exact science. Accordingly, the weight given to each criterion will vary with the goal of each product or service. The Finalists will be announced in FastCompany’s October 2013 issue. The Winners will be announced at a gala event in New York City on October 10, 2013, and on the web at Fast Company’s Co.Design. GENERAL: Neither the Sponsor nor its parent, subsidiary, or affiliate companies, nor their respective promotional agencies shall have any obligation or responsibility with regard to (i) entries that contain inaccurate information or that do not comply with these instructions; (ii) entries or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged, or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, due to computer or technical error of any kind; (iii) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet, or computer malfunctions, failures, or difficulties; or (iv) any damages or losses of any kind caused by any award or resulting from the acceptance of any award. The Sponsor in its sole discretion reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or otherwise disregarding these instructions. Sponsor further reserves the right to cancel, terminate, or modify the Competition if it cannot be completed as planned because of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, or technical failures of any sort. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered are void.

