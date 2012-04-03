Spiked Headphones Tell Would-Be Pests To Scram

You never just listen to music anymore. You listen to music while Gchatting. Or you listen to music while tweeting. Or you listen to music while bingeing on cat GIFs. Music is the soft soundtrack playing in the background while you mindlessly screw around on the Internet.

New York designer Joe Doucet offers one solution: The OneSense concept headphones, which wrap around both your ears and eyes to form a big, red bulwark against would-be distractions. “Once on, you are unaware of your surroundings as your vision is shut off and your hearing is dominated by pre-recorded tracks to induce alpha waves, or simply your favorite album,” Doucet says.

Oh, and to make sure people get the hint, OneSense is covered ear-to-ear in fire-engine red spikes, making you look like Geordi La Forge crossed with a medieval torture device. These are “meant as warnings,” Doucet says, “symbols used in nature, to leave the wearer in peace.”

Doucet developed OneSense as an experimental inquiry into how design can help suspend time:

Time seems to stand still when stimuli are limited and we regress into ourselves. Meditation and sensory deprivation chambers are perfect examples of this effect. I wanted to remark upon this and provide an object which simulates this experience. A chamber is too cumbersome and, in lieu of years of the study and practice of mediation, I found by simply shutting off our most demanding senses one could come the closest to achieving the slowing of time.

Doucet has no plans to put OneSense into production–it was a conceptual project only–but as he tells Co.Design, he is “of course, open to manufacturers willing to do something differently.” Any takers? I, for one, would happily buy a pair. I really need them for my… Oh, sorry. Just got a little distracted there.

More of Doucet’s work here.

[Images courtesy of Joe Doucet; h/t Notcot]