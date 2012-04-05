6 Keys For Turning Your Company Into A Design Powerhouse

While design has always been fundamental to industries such as fashion and consumer electronics, it has now spread to nontraditional settings such as airlines, consumer goods, and even governments, where it has become the driver for differentiated end-to-end customer experiences as well as innovation. That’s no longer news: Today, most executives recognize that design can be a source of competitive advantage. What most executives don’t recognize is how to manage design strategically, how to use it to win in their industry, and how high-performance design organizations are organized to deliver great results. After years of leading assessment and change management efforts at global corporations, here’s what I’ve figured out that leaders need to know to start to build design into the DNA of their organizations.

The most effective design organizations set goals that are aligned with their organization’s corporate strategy. When HP went on a recent cost-cutting spree, its design team heroically delivered more than $50 million a year in savings by standardizing of the HP “jewel” logo across its vast array of equipment. Having a clear design vision and strategy like this allows a design organization to know what it is shooting for and to put in place the appropriate talent and other resources to execute the plan. However, getting the vision and strategy to align with the talent and resources required to execute is most often where things go awry.

In nascent situations, neither the design executives nor the executive leadership team understand the extent of the organizational development effort required to support the corporate strategy. Consequently, progress is often slow and more painful than it needs to be. Simple tools like organizational road mapping and the resourcing to support the plan can set the right course for transformation, yet I’ve seen few companies treat design capability building seriously enough to merit this type of attention. Why?

Much has been made of using design methods (commonly referred to as “design thinking”) for solving complex business challenges. In fact, the term has gotten so much coverage lately that I fear that many people are starting to think about design and design thinking as interchangeable terms. They are not. Design thinking is methodology that is taught in certain types of design schools, notably industrial design and architecture; therefore only a subset of all designers are bona fide design thinkers through their academic training and practice. While better use of design thinking methods should be useful for any corporation in solving its most wicked problems, design thinking will not in and of itself drive better design.

A common theme that we’ve observed over the last several years is that senior executives who are hot on pursuing design as a business strategy coerce a seasoned design star into their companies only to find themselves frustrated 12 to 18 months out when they haven’t become the “Apple of their industry.” Worse is when corporations go through the time, expense, and trouble to hire multiple superstar designers only to have them leave within a short period after becoming frustrated by the system and lack of results they are able to produce. Not only does this situation beget very low returns on substantial investments but also significant product disruptions and low morale for the people left behind.

While getting the best talent is an important goal, creating an environment where design can thrive should be the greater focus.

Skeptics always want to know why they should make such significant investments in design. Unfortunately, this is a difficult question to answer. Companies such as Nielsen that analyze marketing-mix investments do not account for design. The impact of design can span a variety of activities. And measuring emotional impact, or the “delight factor,” of design is poorly understood in corporations that do not invest heavily in studying why people choose or don’t choose their products.