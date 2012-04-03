Dror Benshetrit, Founder, Studio Dror

Since 2002, Dror Benshetrit has developed an interdisciplinary practice specializing in innovative design projects. His approach to design has shown breadth and depth through the completion of projects varying in scales and nature. His portfolio encompasses product design, architecture projects, interior design and art direction. Based in New York, he works with clients around the world; including Alessi, Bentley, Boffi, Bombay Sapphire, Cappellini, Kiehl’s, Levi’s, Lualdi, Material ConneXion, Maya Romanoff, Marithé + François Girbaud, Puma, Rosenthal, Skins Footwear, Yigal Azrouël, Shvo, Swarovski, and Target. Dror is represented by Culture and Commerce, Inc., an agency representing design luminaries including Yves Béhar, Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders.