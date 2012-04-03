Jens Martin Skibsted, Cofounder, KiBiSi

Jens Martin Skibsted is a designer, entrepreneur and philosopher, who rose to celebrity status with the instantly iconic Biomega bike, which stands for an entirely new sort of urban mobility. For more than a decade, he has helped ambitious companies build products that redefine marketplaces. He’s the founding partner of Biomega, a luxury bicycle manufacturer, and KiBiSi, a product design consultancy. His bicycle designs live in the permanent collections at the MoMA, Le Cnap and SFMoMA. A Young Global Leader who spoke about Icons at Davos 2011, he is a member of INDEX Award, World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Design Innovation, and the Danish Design Council.
Jens Martin graduated from ESEC in Paris, UC Berkeley and Copenhagen University.
