An Office Transformed With Just 3,000 Feet Of Tape On The Walls

Everyone’s hot to design a wacky-looking office nowadays, and not without reason. Science suggests that forsaking the formal, old drone-in-a-box model can actually improve employees’ creativity. Here’s the rub: Those studiedly breezy offices cost a lot of money. What do you do if you’re not Google ?

Late Architects, a Polish studio, managed to design a snazzy space in Poland with remarkably few resources. Using just paint, wood, and a hell of a lot of tape–some 3,000 feet of the stuff–they covered part of a coworking space in Kraków in bold, black-white-and-red graphics and geometric letters that look like a Constructivist poster, deconstructed.

The graphics were actually designed to reflect the surroundings. Late went around and snapped 1,400 photographs of abandoned factories and industrial areas, then converted the images into an abstract mural. It isn’t the world’s most innovative design. But it’s a lot more inspiring than a blank wall–and not that much more expensive.

