Infographic That’s An Animated GIF Explains Everything About Instagram

Instagram was once just a quirky way to share photos. Then more people started using it. And tens of millions more. The uber simple UI combined with a touch of faux nostalgia stuck a chord with us, along with whatever overpriced dish we had for dinner last night. So this clever, interactive infographic isn’t just informative–Instagram is really work $77 million per employee??–it’s a victory lap for understated products everywhere.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens