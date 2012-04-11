Gokey: The Easiest Way To Store A Key When You Run

You’d think with all the R&D that goes into athletic wear, someone somewhere would’ve invented a practical place for runners to store a key. True, lots of running shorts have small, built-in pockets nowadays, but they don’t always include a zipper, so to be safe, you end up stashing your keys somewhere else–in your fist, say, or your sock. I’ve even heard about women hiding keys in their sports bras, which just sounds… sweaty.

Chicago industrial designers Francesca Passoni and Cristina Cook have come up with a dead-simple solution: a wristband that exists solely to store a key. Made of sweat-proof silicone, Gokey secures a single key using the key itself as the locking mechanism. Slip the key in the slot, and the friction between the metal and the silicone creates a stable connection. For added security, the “go” logo doubles as a button.

The idea sprung from the designers’ own frustrations running and playing sports. “I used to stuff my key into my sock,” Cook tells Co.Design. “Let me tell you, that is not the most comfortable solution. Nothing ever seems quite right. I personally hate running shorts so most of my shorts do not have the tiny pocket. The few times I have used one of those pockets, it has driven me crazy–the bouncing. I feel like it ruins my ability to meditate and instead just aggravates.”

Cook and Passoni originally conceived Gokey as a running accessory but say it can be used for any activity, whether working out at the gym, biking, swimming, or walking your dog. It comes in three sizes and two colors, red and blue. One potential drawback: It only fits one key at a time, so those of us with multiple locks on our doors would need to purchase multiple bracelets. “It can stretch to fit two,” Cook explains. “However, we have yet to stress-test a production sample to find out if that has any negative lasting effect.”

Cook and Passoni hope to raise $10,000 on Kickstarter to put Gokey into production. To preorder a bracelet, pledge $15. The campaign ends May 14.

[Images courtesy of Francesca Passoni and Cristina Cook]