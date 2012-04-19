No, Really: A Tea Set Made Using Sewn-Together Cloth

We’ve seen many a tea set in our day–so many in fact that our eyes tend to gloss over when we come across them. But this one, from Rachel Boxnboim http://rachelboxnboim.com/ , is different: It appears to be made of cloth.

That’s no surprise, since the Alice tea set began as a sewing project: Boxnboim, a recent Bezalel http://www.bezalel.ac.il/en/grad, had the idea to sew a teapot out of panels of fabric. She made a cloth replica of her mother’s old teapot and used it as a ceramic mold. Once in the kiln, the fabric burned away, leaving its texture on the final pieces. “I made a connection between a soft material (fabric) and a hard material (ceramic), perpetuating and preserving the properties of the fabric,” Boxnboim writes. The ceramic takes on… the appearance of the seams and looks like a kind of hardened textile.” And it has a whimsical, topsy-turvy look that wouldn’t look out of place on the Mad-Hatter’s table.

Alice is on view this week as part of Bezalel’s exhibit at Ventura Lambrate during the Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milan.BL