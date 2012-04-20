Droog Offers Apartment, So You Can Test Their Wares

If you’re anything like me, you can spend hours in a furniture shop, vetting a sofa as if it were the most important purchase of your life, only to schlep it home and realize a couple weeks later you hate its guts. Fact is, you never really know if you like something until you’ve lived with it.

With that in mind, Droog, the Dutch purveyor of fiercely whimsical (and expensive) home furniture, has partnered with designer Sofie Lachaert to cover a pair of apartments in Ghent, Belgium’s historic city center wall-to-wall in Droog merchandise. Guests are invited to let the apartments for two nights, three, or more (they can stay for an entire month if they want). The idea’s to show “what Droog products can do for your home,” Droog explains–in other words, to empower design-minded guests to “try before they buy” in the name of making better-informed consumer decisions.

Realistically, though, I reckon it’ll just render them powerless against the weird, wonderful world of Droog. Here’s what staying in one of the units might entail:

For breakfast you can serve yourself tea from a designers’ teapot while getting intrigued by the shadow pattern on the lobby ceiling created by Rody Graumans’ 85 Lamps. After a day exploring the romantic city of Ghent you can make use of the “gym,” which consists of “Calorie steps,” a concept that turns ordinary stairs into a gym. Relax, have a good Belgian beer from the fridge and read a book in the “library” on Tejo Remy’s iconic Rag Chair before dreaming away in a bed made up with super soft bed linen.

A few nights of that, and suddenly it’s devastatingly easy to rationalize blowing $3,500 on the Rag Chair–the ultimate goal. To make it even easier, Droog has equipped both units with iPads that let guests order items from the apartment, and have them shipped the next day. As Droog says, “it might be home just before you are.”

The smaller of the two units, a studio, costs 225 Euros to 1,200 Euros ($300 to $1,600) depending on length of stay; the larger unit, which stretches over two floors, costs 280 Euros to 1,500 Euros ($370 to $2,000).

[Images courtesy of Droog]