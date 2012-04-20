Watch: A Drawing Machine That Only Draws Other Drawing Machines

A modern CNC machine programmed to illustrate historical drawing machines? The concept alone seems custom-made to intrigue and delight meta-loving Internet denizens, but MachineDrawing DrawingMachines isn’t some fly-by-night experimentation; Pablo Garcia , the man behind the project, has been researching drawing machines for years.

“My interest has always been in how the machines actually work, and how a contemporary user would have seen the world differently through a mechanical aid to drawing,” he tells Co.Design. His current collection of over 150 artifacts includes “reproductions of drawing treatises, scientific equipment catalogs, patents, and other places inventors described their improvements to drawing,” while the 12 illustrated for this particular project “connect the dots from the Renaissance to today with a representative from every generation up until the mid-twentieth century.”

Garcia is a modern day Renaissance man himself–artist, designer, former architect for Diller Scofido + Renfro–and he hopes to turn his work into a book, an interactive site, or an iPad app, in addition to the massive database for drawing machines that he’s creating. In the meantime, he talked with Co.Design about the origins of the project, why an old machine isn’t necessarily an outdated machine, and how a series of standard Uni-Ball pens made the whole thing possible.

How did you come up with the idea?

Garcia: After looking at all these machines, I asked myself one day: “If I could teach a contemporary machine about its own history, what would I teach it and how would I do it?” I then started to experiment with using a CNC machine to draw, hoping it would “learn” about its ancestry by drawing other drawing machines.

What’s the connection between these historical machines depicted in the series and the modern machine that’s illustrating them?

Having spent a good amount of contact time with historical and contemporary mechanical aids, I have found a real kinship between them all–not as “then and now,” in a binary opposition, but in a historical continuum. To wit: People have sought mechanical aids to drawing for millennia–in particular since the early Renaissance, 1420’s and beyond–and with the growing sophistication of human knowledge and ability, the machines evolved with us into more and more precise and versatile machines. The CNC is just the latest device in a long lineage to expand our opportunities for mechanically aided drawing and fabrication. If I have a primary message, it has to do with exploring that surprisingly close relationship between old and new machines.