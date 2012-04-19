The Week That Was: “I Saw A Man Murdered For The Last Box Of Mini Quiches.”

Zombie Survival Map: The Only Google Map You’ll Eventually Need . “I saw a man murdered for the last box of mini quiches… Thank goodness we have this Map of the Dead: Zombie Survival Map that shows me the locations of the bare apocalypse essentials like military academies, convenience stores, and cemeteries.”

User Experience Is The Heart Of Any Company. How Do You Make It Top Priority? “Engaging with customers [should be] an ongoing conversation, rather than the stop-start involvement that characterized the 20th century. This makes it much easier for customers to come back, and keep coming back.”–Wolff Olins’s Mary Ellen Muckerman.

Why Microsoft Word Really Sucks: It Was Invented In A Paper-Powered World. Well, that and Track Changes can ruin your life.

Dick Clark’s Other Legacy: A Crazy Caveman House. R.I.P. Fred, er, we mean Dick. We’ll miss you.

The Apple Way: How The Second-Gen Nest Thermostat Evolves To Help Users.

How To Redesign Your Resume For A Recruiter’s 6-Second Attention Span. Minimalist design could be the difference between landing an interview and staying at home all day in your pajamas. Again.

Announcing The Top 25 In Our Porsche Next Design Challenge: Part 2. The final finalists! Check out Part 1 here.