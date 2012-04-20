Porn’s Hottest New Design Trend: Basic Geometry

Breasts. Nipples. Butts. Testicles. I’d never considered how many pairs of round things that made up the dirty human anatomy before watching this hilarious short ‘ Yeah Just There ’ by Grant Orchard from Studio AKA that animates graphic sex out of some very basic shapes.

The rhythmic, moaning soundtrack doesn’t hurt, but Orchard’s simplification of tongues and genitalia into organic, fertile iconography is as impressive as it is disturbing. Are we really all just a bunch of 12-year-old boys at heart that see sex in every silly thing? “I’m not too sure, maybe it’s something we were wired to do,” Orchard tells Co.Design. “Especially us British – we have a great (and proud) tradition of innuendo.”

His video is actually a promotion for Orchard’s iPad wallpaper set, available through an app by UsTwo called Granimator. Despite its geometric simplicity, the original wallpaper was considered too hot for Apple, and rejected by the App Store.

“The description for the app was – ‘If you squint your eyes and look long enough, all this becomes intensely erotic.’ Very tongue-in-cheek, but I guess they picked up on the word erotic and rejected it,” explains Orchard. “So UsTwo suggested I change the line to ‘A little bit of this and that’. We resubmitted and after quite a few months got passed. Sheesh.”

Now, if you’re a regular follower of sex’s breaking trends in geometry, you may realize that Orchard’s project is a remarkable parallel to another story we featured: Geometric Porn by artist Luciano Foglia. Both works created eroticism from the most basic of shapes, both found themselves at odds with Apple in the process and both make us giggle in the most satisfying, adult-adolescent way. But for Orchard, seeing another geometric sex video released before his own was devastating.

“I was gutted when I saw it,” Orchard admits. “It’s brilliant, but shared some of the reductive process we had gone through. I think there are only so many ways you can abstract the human form to a few simple shapes…I was just about to preview Yeah Just There at Pictoplasma in Berlin, and it really took the wind out of my sails. From thinking you have created something different, to then realising you haven’t. “

For sure. That’s the same, dark place that I found myself in the first time I saw someone else draw a third leg on a stick figure.