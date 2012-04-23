Imagine A Kitchen-Friendly iPad That You Can Cut On

Like many of you, I love to cook and I love my iPad, but I don’t let those two worlds mix. Even with a case, I don’t want my tablet near pink poultry and boiling water. But more than durability or messiness, the ergonomics of the iPad simply don’t fit in my kitchen. How am I supposed to hold and touch a device when my hands are always busy cleaning and chopping?

The Almighty Board is a kitchen-worthy tablet that I’d use in a heartbeat. The concept by Jae-Wan Jeong starts with a form factor that’s as old as cooking itself: a flat cutting surface. Then it loads this board with ultrahard glass, capacitive touch, a scale and, most cleverly of all, a UV-based self-sterilizing mechanism. If you’ve cut raw meat on one side of the board, just flip it over, and the bottom will be cleaned with light while the top is ready for raw fruits and vegetables.

Imagine the simplicity of workflow. You place food on the cutting board, and without even turning your head, watch a video to improve your dicing technique. Or maybe you’re mixing flours for baking, and as you add each new component to the mix, the recipe on the board checks them off.

You could take the concept even further by adding an induction cooktop to the board, meaning that you could cut on the exact same surface you’d later place a pot. Your prep and cook area could be combined for a super space-efficient kitchen. Or maybe, each Almighty Board is networked. That way, every work surface in your kitchen is mobile, and each can keep tabs on every component of your dish.

Now, granted, with each iterative improvement I’m proposing, we’re leaving the zone of the plausible by increasing engineering complexity. But the Almighty Board, in Jae-Wan Jeong’s current vision? It’s an imaginative cook’s fantasy built upon existing tech. If I were a Motorola or Samsung, having problems breaking into the tablet market, why not manufacture a one-off appliance like this, just to get the masses excited about the potential of your brand? Why build me-too products when aspirational ones are so closely within our reach?

