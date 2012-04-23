The Top 7 In Our Porsche Next Design Challenge

A couple months ago, when we embarked on the Porsche Next Design Challenge, we didn’t know what we’d get. And now we do. The Top 7 entries you see here impressed our judging panel with their imagination, beauty, and refinement. Which isn’t an easy task, given who our judges were: Jens Martin Skibsted, cofounder of the design firm KiBiSi as well as the high-end bike company Biomega; Dror Benshetrit, founder of Studio Dror, which has designed everything from luggage to sneakers to lounge chairs, for clients including Puma and Cappellini; and Grant Larson, Porsche’s exterior designer, who has been the mind behind Porsche’s most important brand extensions of the last two decades, the Boxster and Panamera, and has also led designers for the Carrera GT and the 911 Carrera and Turbo.

We went through a long, careful process to make sure that nothing was overlooked and that every entry got its due. From the initial 428 entries we received, we created a Top 25 after 3 rounds of winnowing. Then our judges went back and rated each entry in the Top 25 for beauty, functionality, originality, and how well they integrated the design language of Porsche. (They also left comments for each one, which you’ll find in the slide show captions above.) Finally, the Top 7 emerged from the vote tallies.

So here’s what’s next. Each one of the entries will get $1,500, and have three weeks to refine their designs, based on the feedback from the judges. Now’s their chance to rework all of the details that they rushed past during their initial sketching. Hopefully, here’s where these submissions will go from being concepts to full-blown designs. We’ll reveal those reworked entries on May 14, and then you all get to vote on your favorite. Finally, on May 21, the grand prize and people’s choice winners will be revealed. The grand prize winner gets their choice of a one-year lease on a 911, or $20,000. Our advice: Unless you really need the money, take the car!