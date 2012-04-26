Kate Aronowitz, Facebook’s Design Director, On Crafting A Design-Led Organization

When Facebook first reached out to Kate Aronowitz in late 2008, the then-head of LinkedIn’s design team was pretty sure she didn’t want to move over to the social network. She was a new mom. Crazy startup hours were not part of her plan.

A conversation with Facebook VP of product Chris Cox, however, changed her mind. “We’d both just seen the movie Helvetica,” Aronowitz tells me when I go down to Facebook headquarters to meet her. Helvetica is a “beautiful, timeless, perfectly designed” font that’s everywhere and yet that most people don’t register as something worth remarking upon, she says. “Chris and I talked about this theory that beautiful design is something that people don’t even really notice.”

When the founder is still there, the mission is still extremely present.

Today, Aronowitz is Facebook’s director of design, captaining a group that has grown from about 20 people to 90 under her watch and includes product designers, writers, graphic designers, and marketing communications specialists. She’s built up the company’s design research function and spearheaded an aggressive hiring campaign that has convinced some of tech’s hottest designers to give up their much-vaunted independence and come work for the social network instead.

Aronowitz graduated in 1997 from the Savannah College of Art and Design. She laughs that one of her first jobs out of school involved Photoshopping abs onto male models for muscle magazines and nutrition supplements companies. She arrived in Silicon Valley just as the first Internet boom went into free fall. Still, she managed to snag a print design job at eBay and quickly parlayed that into digital work, eventually becoming a senior manager of user experience design.

In 2007, she hopped over to LinkedIn, where she built up their design function and helped establish standards across the company’s growing line of products. “I was really excited to be at a founder-led company,” she says, referring to Reid Hoffman, who held president and CEO roles at the time. “When the founder is still there, the mission is still extremely present.” A little over three years ago, a former eBay colleague reached out to ask if she’d consider joining Facebook. “Design was just getting big enough that they needed a leader on the team,” Aronowitz says. In January of the following year, she started at her current job.

I like design with a purpose. I’m not there to design for myself.

Aronowitz says the things that make her a good design leader aren’t necessarily her technical or artistic chops. It’s the fact that she understands that, in a company, design needs to contribute to the business’s overall goals. “There’s a difference between art and design,” she told about 150 people gathered at a Designers Fund event last winter. “I like design with a purpose,” she said. “I’m not there to design for myself.” She also credits her ability to act as a bridge between the creatives on her team and other functional groups of the business. Adam Nash, the former LinkedIn VP of product management (and current entrepreneur-in-residence at Greylock Partners) who hired Aronowitz, agrees.

“Great designers come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and they tend to be passionate, creative people,” he tells Fast Company. “Kate not only has the ability to work with an incredible breadth of personalities, but also the unique ability to bring out their best work.”