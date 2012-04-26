A Brilliantly Simple Desk Lamp That Adjusts, Without Moving Parts

There’s something nostalgically alluring about an object that combines the outward simplicity of a child’s toy with the functionality of the most sophisticated examples of its kind. We’ve seen that quality in Singgih Susilo Kartono’s Magno wooden radios, with their oversize dials and unvarnished cases. And it’s evident in Thinkk Studio’s Const whimsical desk lamp, which channels the fun of playing with blocks.
The Thailand-based duo reduced Const to three pieces: a marble base, a wooden body, and a metal shade. The stepped base performs a dual function: It’s an anchor for the octagonal body–which can roll forward and backward to change the angle of the light–as well as a penholder. The construction is so radically straightforward, a 3-year-old could put it together with ease.
The concept was on display at the Spazio Rossana Orlandi during Milan Design Week.BL