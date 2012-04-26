Look, It’s Jay-Z Sporting The New Brooklyn Nets Logo!

Yesterday, a photo of the new Brooklyn Nets logo was leaked at Deadspin. Today, an anonymous designer sent us this rendering they pieced together of the new logo in printable logo form. Go forth and produce your unlicensed novelty fan gear!

For typeface geeks in the crowd, it looks like the Nets logo uses Berthold Akzidenz Grotesk Condensed. For the hip-hop-artist-gone-entrepreneurial-giant fans in the crowd, well, the creator included a composite rendering of the new branding being worn by none other than Nets co-owner Jay-Z himself. Consider it a conceptual preview of the massive wave of shameless brand-whoring and the Jay Pharoah SNL parodies thereof to come.MW