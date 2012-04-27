Watch: A 1 To 12 Countdown For Cool Kids (And Design Moms)

Numbers, as an adult, can be a bummer (budgets and taxes come to mind). But remember way back when the joy of discovering “1” and all that follows was enough to get you giddy? No? Then allow Gentleman Scholar , a Santa Monica-based filmmaking group, to illustrate the genuine delight of digits with a sweet short that is utterly infectious in its celebration of everything up to 12.

The motion graphics of Count on Me are stunning, but the team had, of course, more than a little help from an old friend from Sesame Street; Count von Count has been doing his thing since the early 1970s, and his unmistakable voice gives the clip a nice dose of nostalgia. Add in a groovy new tune by Swedish band Miike Snow, and if you’re not smiling by the second round of Ha Ha Has, then you’re on time-out for the rest of the afternoon.

Wonderful!

(H/T Fubiz)JK