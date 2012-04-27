A Bathroom Suite That’s Light As Air And Soft As Water

We don’t often feature bathroom furniture and fixtures for a reason: The elegant examples we come across rarely have a strong concept behind them. Leave it to Nendo to present an exceptionally beautiful and wholly original collection that changes our perception of what a washroom can look like. Drawing from the Japanese tradition of public bathhouses, the Tokyo-based studio has created the illusion that all the pieces are sitting “in the bath together.”

“The feeling of connection that comes from a bath with someone you don’t know at a hot spring or local public bath is an important part of Japanese culture,” Nendo states. “Our bathroom collection for Bisazza expresses this feeling through its design.” The collection is assembled primarily from a series of clean boxes, which are intended to “go together well when used in multiples.” Wooden rectangular trays float in the counter basin, acting like islands to keep bar soap and other accoutrements dry. The taps sit inside the washbasin and bathtub and become submerged in water alongside accessories such as a soap dispenser or water glass.

To continue the box motif, Nendo’s Oki Sato contained some of the pieces in frames: The washbasin stand is enclosed in a delicate open box, through which the water pipe rises from the floor, turning into the faucet. The glass mirror is cut away in places to resemble pools of water, an effect that is echoed in the wall clock. Sato even designed planters (stackable boxes) and a gorgeous cabinet with drawers that slide to open on either side. From desk accessories and museum installations to whisper-light chairs and “transparent wood” tables, the most prolific studio in Japan always leaves us wondering what more it has on tap.

BL