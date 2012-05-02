True Design Genius: The Froaster Combines The Refrigerator And The Toaster

There are good ideas and there are great ideas. But the Froaster, a studied and meticulous combination of two kitchen mainstays–the refrigerator and the toaster–is beyond classification.

There’s a moment for a very select few products when all discussions of form versus function cease and something just is. We’ve seen it only three times in human history: in fire, the wheel and, most lately, Q-tips. Every other moment of “progress” has been a large box of styrofoam peanuts, monotonous space wasting to ensure the purest ideas arrive to us in their pristine glory.

No one even knows it yet, but the Froaster is sitting on the mouth of this moment, silently preparing the world for a day in which a Pillsbury Toaster Strudel can journey from freezer to toaster without a single wasted step, a day in which the five-second rule will be in a renaissance, a day in which no one, and I mean no one, will ever be forced to leggo an Eggo again.MW