An Amazing House Built Around Trees, Rather Than Over Their Remains

Most people have no problem clearing land to build their dream house. The clients of the two-story A-frame pictured here are not most people. Eager to preserve the natural landscape of their picturesque Tokyo property, they entreated architects Ondesign & Partners to build around a pair of gawky, but loveable, trees.

One problem: The property was too small for the architects to circumvent the trees altogether. So they just ushered the trees into the house.

Well, sort of. Note in the photo above that the trees don’t actually climb through the kitchen or anything dramatic like that. The trunks just pierce the roof’s overhang, which drops almost all the way down to the ground. Smart, that move. No one wants chunks of bark falling into his soup at suppertime.

