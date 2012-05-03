Video Proves It: This Cardboard Bed Is Strong Enough To Support 2 Tons

This is a video of 22 hipsters climbing into a cardboard bed. Oh, Internet, what can’t you do?

Karton, an Australian cardboard furniture retailer–yes, there’s an entire company doing this stuff–wanted to prove how strong its queen-sized cardboard bed is, so they invited a stream of photogenically mussed twentysomethings to hop on.

The bed has a system of folded paper panels, which connect to form an improbably sturdy cardboard base. Originally, Karton claimed that the bed could hold up to 1 ton, or 10 people. Turns out it can support nearly 2 tons–a whopping 22 people.

So now we are supposed to marvel at the fact that a bed made out of paper won’t crash to the ground every time you try to have a 22-person orgy. We are more impressed by the fact that 22 hipsters were thrown together in one room and no hurdy-gurdy music broke out.

Read more about the Paperpedic Bed here.SL